– The disbursed capital sourced from the state budget topped 291 trillion VND (12.3 billion USD) in the first seven months of 2023, equivalent to 41.3% of the yearly target and rising 22.1% from a year earlier, showing an observable improvement in public investment disbursement, said the General Statistics Office (GSO).The sum consists of about 54.1 trillion VND under the central management, or 40.6% of the target for this type of funding and up 29.4% year on year, and 236.9 trillion VND under the local management, 41.5% of the target and up 20.5%.In the same period of 2022, the disbursed state capital was equivalent to 39.7% of last year’s target and increased 12.3% year on year, data showed.In July alone, an estimated 58.5 trillion VND in public investment was disbursed, growing 28.4% year on year, comprising 10.8 trillion VND under the central management (up 31.8%) and 47.7 trillion VND under the local management (up 27.6%), the GSO reported.For 2023, more than 804.42 trillion VND from the state budget was assigned to ministries, sectors, and localities.The Ministry of Planning and Investment has requested these stakeholders ensure a disbursement rate of over 95% as targeted by the Government and the Prime Minister./.