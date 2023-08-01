Public investment disbursement improves in seven months
The disbursed capital sourced from the state budget topped 291 trillion VND (12.3 billion USD) in the first seven months of 2023, equivalent to 41.3% of the yearly target and rising 22.1% from a year earlier, showing an observable improvement in public investment disbursement, said the General Statistics Office (GSO).
The sum consists of about 54.1 trillion VND under the central management, or 40.6% of the target for this type of funding and up 29.4% year on year, and 236.9 trillion VND under the local management, 41.5% of the target and up 20.5%.
In the same period of 2022, the disbursed state capital was equivalent to 39.7% of last year’s target and increased 12.3% year on year, data showed.
In July alone, an estimated 58.5 trillion VND in public investment was disbursed, growing 28.4% year on year, comprising 10.8 trillion VND under the central management (up 31.8%) and 47.7 trillion VND under the local management (up 27.6%), the GSO reported.
For 2023, more than 804.42 trillion VND from the state budget was assigned to ministries, sectors, and localities.
The Ministry of Planning and Investment has requested these stakeholders ensure a disbursement rate of over 95% as targeted by the Government and the Prime Minister./.