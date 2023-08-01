Business Agro-forestry-aquatic product exports post trade surplus of nearly 6 billion USD Vietnam’s agro-forestry-aquatic product exports raked in 29.13 billion USD in the first seven months of 2023, while its imports reached 23.25 billion USD, resulting in a trade surplus of 5.88 billion USD, up 3.4% year-on-year, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) reported.

Business Petrol prices surge in latest adjustment The retail petrol prices surged in the latest adjustment on August 1 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Business S&P Global: Vietnam's manufacturing industry shows signs of stabilisation Vietnam's manufacturing industry remained in contraction territory in July but showed some signs of stabilisation as softer declines were seen in output, new orders and employment while business confidence picked up, according to S&P Global.

Business Quang Ninh striving to attract 1 billion USD in FDI The goal of attracting 1 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) to industrial parks, economic zones in 2023 of the coastal province of Quang Ninh is quite positive, provincial leaders have said.