Business HCM City woos investors HCM City is taking urgent steps to tackling any and all difficulties to create a favourable business environment and encourage investors to stay.

Business HCM City turns screws on marine economy Marine economy and urban areas would be a new development engine of Ho Chi Minh City, experts have said.

Business Thriving equity market helps boost business transparency The development of the equity market will help promote the transparency and corporate governance of listed companies, especially public companies with State capital, an official has said.

Business First-ever digital timestamping service launched in Vietnam SAVIS Technology Group, one of Vietnam’s top 10 tech firms, launched TrustCA Timestamp Signing, the first and only digital timestamping service in the country so far, in a Hanoi ceremony on March 31.