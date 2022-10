- Politburo member and Minister of Public Security General To Lam concluded a three-day official visit to Cuba on October 14.Earlier the same day, Lam met with General Raúl Castro Ruz and paid a courtesy call to First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez.The Vietnamese official expressed sympathy to the Cuban Party, State and people over the difficulties caused by COVID-19 and the fuel storage blaze in Matanzas in early August.Reaffirming Vietnam's support to Cuban people's revolution cause, he said he believes Cuba will overcome all difficulties and challenges and record greater successes.He proposed that the Cuban President continue to support the public security forces of Vietnam and Cuba to cooperate effectively with each other in protecting security, order and social safety in each country.Earlier, General Lam and his entourage had a meeting with Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, who had just visited Vietnam earlier this month, and held talks with Cuban Minister of the Interior Lieutenant General Lázaro Alberto Álvarez Casas.At the talks, the two sides reviewed the outcomes of the cooperation agreement signed in 2018 between the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and the Cuban Ministry of the Interior, as well as their partnership over the years.