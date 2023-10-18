Quang Binh province licences 435 new firms, 25 new projects
The central province of Quang Binh’s Department of Planning and Investment has so far this year granted new registration certificates for the establishment of 435 enterprises, whose capital totals more than 5.24 trillion VND (213.26 million USD).
Workers of Dinh Phong Construction Company Limited in Hon La Seaport Industrial Park, Quang Binh province. (Photo: VNA)
The provincial authorities have also approved investment proposals for 25 new projects worth 9.9 trillion VND. They have also given the green light to capital adjustment proposals for 45 existing projects.
So far this year, the province has seen 288 firms suspending their operations, 32 voluntarily dissolving, and 185 resuming their operations. Many have opted to reduce their production and business activities, cut working hours, implement alternating work schedules, or reduce their workforce.
With a 116km-long coastline and forest coverage rate of 68%, Quang Binh boasts excellent conditions to become a major tourist destination of Vietnam and Southeast Asia. It is home to Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park, which has been twice recognised as a World Natural Heritage Site, as well as a system of caves, including Son Doong - the largest cave in the world, along with various beautiful beaches, hot streams and world-class golf courses./.