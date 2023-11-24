Society Vietnam joins ballast water management convention The Government has agreed that Vietnam will join the International Convention for the Control and Management of Ships' Ballast Water and Sediments (BWM).

Society IFRC’s 11th Asia-Pacific Regional Conference wraps up The 11th Asia-Pacific Regional Conference of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) concluded in Hanoi on November 23 after three days of sitting.

Society Vietnam, China boost customs cooperation in fighting smuggling The 15th conference on Vietnam - China customs cooperation in anti-smuggling took place in Hanoi on November 23, focusing on measures to strengthen collaboration in preventing illegal drug and wildlife trafficking.