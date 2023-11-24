Quang Binh takes drastic measures to fight IUU fishing
The central-coastal province of Quang Binh is taking drastic and urgent measures to fight illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, with the responsibility of heads of Party committees and authorities closely attached to the implementation results.
Quang Binh province now has 1,124 operating fishing vessels of 15m or more that have installed the VMS device (Photo: VNA)
Accordingly, departments, sectors, and localities continue to enhance their sense of responsibility, focus resources to effectively implement solutions to combat IUU fishing, and contribute efforts to get the European Commission to remove its ‘yellow card’ warning against Vietnamese seafood, considering this an opportunity to rectify fishing activities for sustainable development.
The province will ensure resources, arrange qualified and professional staff, urgently complete the overcoming of shortcomings and limitations in the fight, and resolutely punish organisations and individuals who intentionally commit illegal acts for their own benefit that affects national interests and the country's image in the international arena.
Attention will be paid to raising the awareness of fishermen and relevant organisations and individuals of the fight, and seeking effective solutions to prevent the province's fishing vessels from infringing upon foreign waters.
In addition, Quang Binh monitors 100% of its fishing vessels operating at sea through the fishing vessel monitoring system (VMS), and ensures that 100% of those with a length of 15 m or more entering and leaving the port must have sufficient documents and have the VMS installed.
The province now has 1,124 operating fishing vessels of 15m or more that have installed the VMS device, reaching 96.2%./.