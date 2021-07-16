Quang Nam moves to conserve grey-shanked douc langurs
The central province of Quang Nam has built a plan to conserve the grey-shanked douc langurs in Tam My Tay commune of Nui Thanh district by 2030, with a vision to 2050.
The grey-shanked douc langur is endemic to Vietanm and among the animals in danger of extinction (Photo: VNA)
Six herds with nearly 70 grey-shanked douc langurs are residing in about 30ha of natural forest on Hon Do, Hon Ong, Duong Bong, and Duong Ban Lau mountains in Tam My Tay commune, a survey found.
Under its plan, Quang Nam aims to conserve and sustainably develop the local grey-shanked douc langur population and also help with socio-economic development.
In the short term, the province looks to protect and recover 60ha of special-use forest to guarantee habitat for the primates.
There are about 1,500 - 2,000 grey-shanked douc langurs, a species endemic to Vietnam, in five provinces in the central and Central Highlands regions.
The grey-shanked douc langur is listed in Group 1B, which covers forest animals in danger of extinction that are banned from being exploited or used for commercial purposes, in the 2007 Vietnam Red Data Book./.