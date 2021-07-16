Environment Flooding claims one life in Lao Cai Heavy downpours and floods claimed one life in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai, announced the provincial steering board for disaster response and search and rescue on July 29.

Society Central beach clean-up campaign launched National footballer Phan Van Duc will join local communities and young people in a beach clean-up campaign in Ha Tinh, Nghe An, Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Quang Nam and Thua Thien Hue provinces from July to September.

Environment Strong winds, rains kill two in Mekong Delta, destroy houses, trees Two people in Ca Mau and Vinh Long provinces died in strong winds and heavy rains in the Mekong Delta in recent days as they flattened houses and trees and destroyed crops.

Environment Nearly 480 wild animals rescued in H1 A total of 477 wild animals were rescued from violators or voluntarily handed over by people in the first half of 2021.