Quang Ninh aims to become “four-season wonder”
A view of Ha Long Bay (Photo: VNA)Quang Ninh (VNA) – The northern province of Quang Ninh plans to carry out a series of tourism promotion programmes and high-quality tourism projects to turn itself into a four-season wonder.
According to Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Tuong Van, after two years weathering the COVID-19, now is the ideal time to reopen the tourism sector of the country and Quang Ninh in particular.
He said that Quang Ninh has great potential to develop diverse tourism forms thanks to beautiful landscapes with over 2,077 islands in different sizes and shapes together with 632 landscape and relic sites, and especially Ha Long Bay - a UNESCO-recognised World Natural Heritage Site. Quang Ninh is the only locality with land and sea border lines with China and an important gateway to China and ASEAN countries.
Van said that Quang Ninh is focusing on renovating the methods of mobilising and connecting resources, creating a linkage among roads, airports and ports to serve the development of the tourism sector.
Alongside, it is working to speed up administrative reform and improve its business and investment environment to lure more strategic investors, with priority to those who can create new and unique tourism products, he said.
Van noted that so far, the COVID-19 vaccination coverage in Quang Ninh has reached 99 percent.
The provincial leader said that in 2022, Quang Ninh will roll out measures to attract tourists, domestic and and foreign alike. Since 2020, the provincial People’s Committee has issued five resolutions on solutions to encourage tourism activities, including the reduction of ticket fees to famous sites, as well as free bus tickets from tourism destinations to Van Don International Airport.
In the long run, the province will develop additional new tourism products, thus optimising its tourism potential and strengths, making Quang Ninh a four-season wonder.
According to Director of the provincial Department of Tourism Pham Ngoc Thuy, the province will launch new tourism forms, focusing on high-end resort products and those with a high level of experience.
Tran Nguyen, head of the Business Department at the Sun Group, said that for Quang Ninh to become a four-season wonder, the province should make full use of its natural advantages deal with the season factor.
Economist Tran Dinh Thien said that Quang Ninh needs to make further changes from its current focus of summer activities.
He expressed his hope that Quang Ninh will become a pioneer in tourism renovation, bringing positive changes to the Vietnamese tourism sector this year./.