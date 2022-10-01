Quang Ninh destinations named 2022 World Travel Awards winners
Many destinations in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh have been named as the Asia winners of the 2022 World Travel Awards.
VNA
VNA
northeastern province Quang Ninh Asia winners 2022 World Travel Awards vietnamplus vietnam news agency
