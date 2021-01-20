Quang Ninh eyes becoming dynamic sea-based economic hub
A view of Ha Long Bay in Quang Ninh (Photo: VNA)
Quang Ninh (VNA) - The northern province of Quang Ninh has outlined various solutions to expand its sea-based economy, with the focus sharpened on tourism, sea services, and coastal industries that are environmentally friendly, according to Deputy Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Cao Tuong Huy.
On the eve of the 13th National Party Congress, Huy told Vietnam News Agency reporters that the province, billed as a locomotive for the development of the Northern Key Economic Region, is turning itself into a strong sea-based economy.
With a vision of becoming an international tourism centre with uniform infrastructure, a kaleidoscope of high-quality tourism products, and a competitive edge over rivals in the region and the world, the province has invested heavily in tourism and trade facilities, developing eco-tourism in a sustainable manner, and forming high-end tourism sites in Ha Long, Van Don, Co To, Hai Ha Mong Cai, and Bai Tu Long.
The province will prioritise building Ha Long into a modern tourism city while developing Van Don-Co To into an international entertainment centre. It is also studying how to develop new tourism products such as yachting, water taxis, seaplanes, ballooning, and scuba diving.
Due attention will be paid to upgrading local fishing ports and anchorages, improving fisheries logistics in Co To and Van Don districts, and forming three fisheries centres in Co To, Van Don and Dam Ha, and two seafood trading centres in Ha Long city.
Quang Ninh province will also develop logistics into a high added-value sector in tandem with the trends in global trade.
Regarding coastal industries and new economic sectors, Huy, who is a delegate to the Congress, underlined that Quang Ninh gives top priority to environmentally-friendly industries such as hi-tech shipbuilding and encourages foreign investment in support industries for shipbuilding.
It will capitalise on the fourth Industrial Revolution to enhance the processing of exports, helping to create added value for products and save maritime resources.
Possessing advantages in maritime resources and biodiversity, the province is interested in developing sea-based economic sectors such as maritime pharmaceuticals and seaweed, and seagrass farming and processing, Huy added./.