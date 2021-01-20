Business Tourism recovery critical for Hanoi’s 2021 growth: Official Hanoi’s tourism sector needs to quickly restructure or risk falling behind other localities and struggling to post growth, given the sector’s recovery will be a decisive factor in the capital’s overall growth this year, according to Politburo member and Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue.

Business Vietcombank provides 65 mln USD in credit to PV Gas pipeline project The Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank) has agreed to provide 1.5 trillion VND (65.1 million USD) in credit for the PetroVietnam Gas Corporation (PV Gas) to finance the second phase of the adjusted Nam Con Son 2 Gas Pipeline Project.

Business Insurance industry continues good trends in 2021 The insurance industry is forecast to continue gaining double-digit growth this year thanks to new bancassurance contracts signed late last year and the recovery of the economy.