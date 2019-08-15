Tran Thi Ba (left) and Vu Nga Linh from Quang Ninh province, are subjects related to an illegal surogacy business.(Photo: VNA)

– The Investigation Police Agency under the Police Department of northern Quang Ninh province have commenced criminal proceedings against a local woman for arranging surrogacy for commercial purpose.28-year-old Tran Thi Ba from Ha Long city was arrested on August 7 in an apartment building in Cao Thang ward where she lives with eight other women, three of whom are pregnant.The police also detained Vu Nga Linh, 31, residing in Cam Pha city, to investigate the illegal surrogacy ring.The police are expanding the investigation into the case.In April, Ha Long city’s police also arrested two women and charged them with running an illegal commercial surrogacy business that involved taking Vietnamese women to China.-VNA