Quang Ninh offers diverse attractions to travelers. The most famous one, both domestically and internationally, is Ha Long Bay, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Though not a new destination, Quang Ninh is able to attract tourists by constantly offering new products and new services.

Recently, the province introduced several new products, namely cruising trips at night, helicopter tours over Ha Long Bay, or seaplane trips, which give guests new experience in admiring the beauty of Ha Long Bay at night or from the sky.

The provincial People’s Committee attributed the good signs of tourism to its measures to stimulate demand, such as organizing events and festivals.

All destinations in the province have re-opened to visitors. In particular, Quang Ninh’s hosting of competitions of seven sports in SEA Games 31, along with the organisation of events such as Carnaval Ha Long and Ao dai Festival, has helped attract crowds of visitors, including international travelers to the province.

Quang Ninh recorded an estimated 5.5 million tourists in the first six months of this year, up 120% from the same period in 2021.

Total revenues from tourism activities were estimated at over 520 million USD, a surge of over 130% year-on-year, and equivalent to 147% of the figure in the development scenario for the first half.

In the latter half of 2022, Quang Ninh aims to attract five million more visitors and earn 10 trillion VND from tourism./.

