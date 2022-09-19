Business Measures suggested to boost labour market sustainability Several measures for developing a sustainable labour market in the post-pandemic period were suggested by many delegates on the sidelines of the Vietnam Socio-Economic Forum 2022 on September 18.

Business Insurance companies urged to go digital soon Insurers should promote digital transformation rapidly as, compared to other financial industries, the insurance industry is considered to have slow digital transformation with limited economic efficiency.

Business Insiders call for revision to draft on e-transactions Lawmakers are gathering comments on a draft amending the Law on E-Transactions, and insiders comment that the draft needs revisions to be more practical.