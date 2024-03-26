Business Doosan Vina exports nearly 2,000 tonnes of modules to US The Doosan Enerbility Vietnam (Doosan Vina) specialising in heavy industries announced on March 26 that it has just exported a batch of nine modules weighing nearly 2,000 tonnes to the Golden Triangle Polymers company in Texas, the US.

Business HCM City improves inner-city tourism products Ho Chi Minh City is boosting investment to improve inner-city tourism products to further position its branding on domestic and international tourism maps.

Business Connecting with FDI firms helps boost wood exports: insiders Strengthening linkages and cooperation between foreign-invested and domestic enterprises will contribute to promoting the sustainable development of the Vietnamese wood industry, according to insiders.

Business More than 300 businesses, manufacturers to attend VGMF 2024 More than 300 domestic and foreign businesses and manufacturers will attend the Vietnam Global Manufacturing Forum 2024 (VGMF2024) to explore investment and business cooperation opportunities.