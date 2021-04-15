Reference exchange rate down 17 VND
Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,200 VND per USD on April 15, down 17 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,896 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,504 VND/USD.
The rates listed at major commercial banks remained stable.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,950 VND/USD and the selling rate 23,160 VND/USD, unchanged from April 14.
BIDV kept both rates unchanged, listing the buying rate at 22,975 VND/USD and the selling rate 23,175 VND/USD.
Meanwhile, Vietinbank adjusted both rates down by 2 VND, listing the buying rate at 22,923 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,173 VND/USD./.