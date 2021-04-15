Business Transportation companies increase services for upcoming holiday Transportation companies plan to increase their services to meet the greater demand during the April 30 and May Day holiday.

Business Quang Ngai prioritises investment promotion for supporting industries Supporting industries will be a focus of an investment promotion plan released by central Quang Ngai province for 2021.

Business Hoa Phat becomes Vietnam’s biggest steelmaker The Hoa Phat Group has surpassed Hung Nghiep Formosa Ha Tinh to become Vietnam’s largest steel producer after it produced 2 million tonnes of crude steel in the first quarter of this year, a 60 percent increase year-on-year.