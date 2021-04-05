The daily reference exchange rate was set at 23,236 VND per USD on April 5 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,236 VND per USD on April 5, down 5 VND from the last working day of previous week (April 2).



With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,932 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,542 VND/USD.



The rates listed at commercial banks remained stable or saw only slight changes.



At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,950 VND/USD and the selling rate 23,160 VND/USD, unchanged from April 2.



Vietinbank also kept both rates unchanged at 22,925 VND/USD (buying) and 23,175 VND/USD (selling).



BIDV added 5 VND to both rates, listed the buying rate at 22,975 VND/USD and the selling rate 23,175 VND/USD.



During the week from March 29 to April 2, the daily reference exchange rate followed an upward trend in the first three days then turned around to go down on the last two days. It ended the week 5 VND higher than at the week’s beginning.



The rates at commercial banks fluctuated but ended the week generally down from the opening of the week./.