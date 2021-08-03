Business Vietnam becomes second largest garment exporter Vietnam has surpassed Bangladesh as the world’s second largest exporter of ready-made garments (RMG), Fashion United, an international B2B fashion platform, quoted the World Trade Statistical Review 2021 released by World Trade Organization (WTO).

Business Vietnam ranks third in logistics performance index in ASEAN Vietnam ranks 39th among 160 countries and territories, and third in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in logistics performance index (LPI), heard a workshop held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) on July 30.

Business Infographic Import-export value tops 373 billion USD Vietnam's import-export value reached 373.36 billion USD in the first seven months of this year, according to the General Statistics Office.