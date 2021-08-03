Reference exchange rate revised down 4 VND
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,176 VND per USD on August 3, down 4 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of _+/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,872 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,480 VND/USD.
The rates listed at major commercial banks saw decreases.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,820 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,050 VND/USD, down 5 VND from August 2.
BIDV also cut both rates by 5 VND, listing the buying rate at 22,820 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,050 VND/USD./.