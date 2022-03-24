Reference exchange rate up 1 VND on March 24
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,148 VND/USD on March 24, up 1 VND from the previous day.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) -
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,842 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,453 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks continued to drop.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,705 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,015 VND/USD, both down 5 VND from March 23.
Meanwhile, BIDV kept both rates unchanged from the end of the previous session, listing them at 22,735 VND/USD (buying) and 23,015 VND/USD (selling)./.