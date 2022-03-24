Business Vietnam, Belarus seek ways to strengthen trade ties Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien and Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Anatoly Sivak on March 23 co-chaired the 15th meeting of the Vietnam – Belarus Inter-Governmental Committee on Economic, Trade and Scientific-Technological Cooperation in the form of teleconference.

Business RoK calls for Vietnam’s support in joining CPTPP Minister for Trade of the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy Yeo Han-koo has suggested Vietnam support the RoK in joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Business Huge potential for Vietnam-Malaysia trade cooperation: Expert There remains great potential for Vietnam and Malaysia to promote economic and trade cooperation, especially in information and communication technology (ICT), infrastructure investment, digital economy and Halal foods, according to Shan Saeed, chief economist and global investment strategist at Malaysia-based IQI Global.

Business HCM City needs to improve business climate: experts The southern metropolis Ho Chi Minh City needs to develop policy mechanisms and legal frameworks and improve its business climate, infrastructure and human resources to recover the economy, experts say.