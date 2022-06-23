Reference exchange rate up 12 VND on June 23
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,101 VND/USD on June 23, up 12 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,793 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,408 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at some commercial banks increased.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,065 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,380 VND/USD, both up 5 VND from June 22.
Meanwhile, BIDV also raised both rates by 5 VND, at 23,105 VND/USD (buying), and 23,385 VND/USD (selling)./.