The daily reference exchange rate is set at 23,230 VND/USD on March 26 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,230 VND/USD on March 26, up 12 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,926 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,535 VND/USD.

The rates at commercial banks rose slightly.



At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,980 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,190 VND/USD, both up 20 VND from the same time on March 25.



BIDV added 15 VND to both rates, with the buying rate listed at 22,995 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,195 VND/USD.

Vietinbank also raised both rates by 15 VND to 22,945 VND/USD (buying) and 23,195 VND/USD (selling).



During the week from March 22-26, the daily reference exchange rate followed an upward trend for most of the week except for March 23. It ended the week up 26 VND from the rate on Monday. The rates listed at commercial banks also ended the week higher than at the week’s beginning./.