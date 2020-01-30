Reference exchange rate up 15 VND on January 30
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,185 VND/USD on January 30, up 15 VND from the last session of the Year of the Pig (January 22).
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,880 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,490 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks stayed stable as the week-long Lunar New Year holiday ended on January 29.
At 8:20 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,075 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,245 VND/USD, unchanged from the end of January 22.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged, with the buying rate listed at 23,100 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,240 VND/USD.
Techcombank listed the buying rate at 23,093 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,233 VND/USD, unchanged from the last session of the Year of the Pig./.