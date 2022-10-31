Reference exchange rate up 2 VND
The daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar is set at 23,695 VND/USD on October 31. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,695 VND/USD on October 31, up 2 VND from the last working day of previous week (October 28).
With the current trading band of +/-5 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,799 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,511 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks slightly increased.
At 8:30 am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 24,599 VND/USD and the selling rate at 24,879 VND/USD, both up 2 VND from October 28.
Vietcombank kept both rates unchanged at 24,567 VND/USD (buying) and the selling rate at 24,877 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from October 24-28, the daily reference exchange rate was adjusted up on the first two days, down on the next two days and kept unchanged on the last day of the week. It ended the week down 7 VND./.