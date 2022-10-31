Business More efforts to be made for larger coverage of Vietnamese products The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) will continue to design more plans to effectively implement the campaign of encouraging Vietnamese to prioritise Vietnamese products, while speeding up administrative reform to gain public confidence, according to Deputy Minister Do Thang Hai.

Business Hiking deposit interest rates helps ensure capital mobilisation for economy Increasing deposit interest rates is in line with the general trend, ensuring liquidity safety and capital mobilisation for the economy, Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Pham Thanh Ha has said.

Business Macroeconomic stability helps push stock market development: official Macroeconomic stability will be a good foundation for developing the stock market, Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyen Duc Chi said at the Government’s regular press conference on October 29 in Hanoi.

Business Renovation needed for logistics industry to thrive: insiders The Vietnamese logistics sector is eyeing the urgent need for renovation, overall solutions and vision as well as new development orientations to catch up with the global trend, creating a breakthrough for the country’s socio-economic recovery and development, according to experts.