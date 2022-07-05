Reference exchange rate up 23 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,144 VND/USD on July 5, up 23 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,838 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,450 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at some commercial banks also went up.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,180 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,490 VND/USD, both up 50 VND from July 4.
BIDV also raised both rates by 30 VND to 23,190 VND/USD (buying) and 23,470 VND/USD (selling)./.