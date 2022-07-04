Business Binh Phuoc posts nearly 700 million USD in H1 trade surplus Binh Phuoc, a province in the southern key economic region, recorded a trade surplus of nearly 700 million USD in first half of 2022, according to the provincial People’s Committee.

Business Aquatic exports spike 40% in H1 Vietnam’s aquatic exports spiked 40% year-on-year to reach nearly 5.8 billion USD in the first half of 2022, the Vietnamese Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) has reported.

Business Rules on business in prize electronic games for foreigners The Ministry of Finance has issued a circular guiding the implementation of some articles of the Government’s Decree No. 121/2021/ND-CP on business in prize electronic games for foreigners in Vietnam.