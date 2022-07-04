Reference exchange rate up 9 VND at week’s beginning
Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,121 VND/USD on July 4, up 9 VND from the last working day in previous week (July 1).
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,815 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,427 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at some commercial banks also went up.
At 8:39 am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,160 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,440 VND/USD, both up 30 VND from July 1.
Vietcombank also raised both rates by 20 VND to 23,130 VND/USD (buying) and 23,440 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from June 27-July 1, the daily reference exchange rate followed a downward trend on the first two days then turned around to go up on the last three days. It ended the week up 10 VND from Monday./.