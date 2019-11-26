Business FDI poured into Binh Duong up 69 percent The southern province of Binh Duong has attracted 9.9 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) from 2016 to October 2019, exceeding the locality’s set plan for attracting FDI in the 2016-2020 phase, the Vietnam Government Portal (VGP) reported.

Business Business seminar to promote Vietnam – Ghana trade Vietnamese and Ghana enterprises will have more chances to boost cooperation at the Vietnam – Ghana business seminar, which is scheduled for November 28 in Hanoi.

Business Horasis – Asia Meeting – a good opportunity for Binh Duong: Deputy PM The Horasis – Asia Meeting 2019 creates opportunities for the southern province of Binh Duong to promote its images, while helping businesses to study investment climate in Binh Duong city, an attractive and trustworthy investment destination in Vietnam, Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue has said.