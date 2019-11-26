Reference exchange rate up 3 VND on November 26
The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,157 VND per USD on November 26, up 3 VND from the previous day (November 25).
With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,851 VND per USD and the floor rate at 22,463 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks remained stable.
At 8:15 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,110 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,260 VND/USD, unchanged from the same time on November 25.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged, with the buying rate listed at 23,135 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,255 VND/USD.
Meanwhile, Techcombank cut both rates by 2 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,123 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,263 VND/USD./.