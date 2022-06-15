Reference exchange rate up 4 VND on June 15
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,093 VND/USD on June 15, up 4 VND from the previous day.
The State Bank of Vietnam sets the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,093 VND/USD on June 15, up 4 VND from the previous day. (Photo: VNA)
With the current trading band of /-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,785 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,400 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at some commercial banks saw fluctuations.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,050 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,360 VND/USD, both down 10 VND from the rates at the end of June 14.
Meanwhile, BIDV kept both rates unchanged from the rates at the end of the previous day, listing the buying rate at 23,080 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,360 VND/USD./.