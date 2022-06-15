Business Reform needed to support oil and gas industry: experts Experts have raised strong support for a comprehensive reform for the draft revised Petroleum Law that will help further develop the country’s oil and gas industry.

Business Deputy PM urges faster progress of Long Thanh International Airport project To keep Long Thanh International Airport project on schedule, the Government has established an inter-disciplinary working team of officials from the Ministries of Transport, and Construction and a deputy minister of transport will visit the construction site weekly to push the pace of the project.

Business Infographic Agro-forestry-fishery exports maintain growth momentum in 5 months Agro-forestry-fishery exports hit about 23.2 billion USD in the first five months of 2022, posting a year-on-year increase of 16.8 percent. Nine groups of products saw export values of more than 1 billion USD in the period, including coffee, rubber, rice, cashew and vegetables.

Business Lai Chau province moves to diversify markets for tea products Among efforts to diversify markets for local farm produce, the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau is working to boost the export of tea products to the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia.