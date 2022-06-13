Reference exchange rate up 6 VND at week’s beginning
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,071 VND/USD on June 13, up 6 VND from the last working day of previous week (June 10).
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,071 VND/USD on June 13, up 6 VND from the last working day of previous week (June 10).
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,763 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,378 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at some commercial banks went up.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,010 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,320 VND/USD, both up 10 VND from the rates at the end of June 10.
Meanwhile, BIDV kept both rates unchanged at 23,030 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,310 VND/USD.
During the week from June 6-10, the daily reference exchange rate went down on the first two days and up on the last two days. It ended the week up 3 VND from Monday./.