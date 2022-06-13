Business Vietnam to improve institutions to attract foreign investment In view of the important contributions of investment capital to the local economy, Vietnam needs immediate solutions to attract more FDI and strengthen its sources, according to experts.

Videos Economy accelerating as recovery continues Covid-19 was largely brought under control in the first 5 months of this year and the economic recovery programme was implemented thoroughly around the country, driving socio-economic development in a host of fields. The CPI, meanwhile, rose 2.25 percent year-on-year in the period.

Business PM requests close watch on oil, gas information Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien to keep a close watch on the information about oil and gas prices and Malaysia’s ability to supply the fuel to Vietnam.

Business Hanoi promotes IT application to increase farm produce consumption The capital city of Hanoi is promoting information technology (IT), including the use of QR codes, in traceability to increase the consumption of farm produce on e-commerce platforms.