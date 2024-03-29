Registered FDI in Vietnam tops 6.17 billion USD in Q1
As of March 20, total newly-registered, additional, and contributed capital and share purchases of foreign investors stood at more than 6.17 billion USD in 2024, a year-on-year increase of 13.4%.
VNA
You should also see
InfographicRice exports up nearly 50% in January-February
The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has reported that Vietnam’s rice exports hit 708 million USD in the first two months of 2024, an increase of nearly 50% compared to the same period last year. The figures promise a positive outlook for rice exports during 2024 as a whole, especially those to major markets.
See more
InfographicTextile & garment exports up 15% in January-February
General Statistics Office figures reveal that Vietnam earned 5.2 billion USD from exporting textile and garment products in the opening two months of 2024, a 15-percent increase compared to the same period of 2023. The figures put textiles and garments in fourth position in terms of revenue-generating sectors.
InfographicRecord trade surplus since 2009 in first two months
Vietnam’s exports stood at 59.34 billion USD in the first two months of this year, while imports totalled 54.62 billion USD. The trade surplus was therefore 4.72 billion USD, the highest since 2009.
InfographicState-owned enterprises outperform 2023 business plans
State-owned enterprises had basically gone ahead business and production plans in 2023, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.
InfographicFour commodities with export value of over 5 billion USD
In the first two months of 2024, four commodities of Vietnam posted export value of over 5 billion USD, accounting for over 52% of the country's total export turnover, according to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam.
InfographicVietnam's economy in first two months of 2024
In the first two months of 2024, economic indicators paint a dynamic picture for Vietnam with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) surging by an average of 3.67%, core inflation increasing by 2.84% and total registered foreign investment reaching nearly 4.29 billion USD.