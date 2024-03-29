Business Infographic Textile & garment exports up 15% in January-February General Statistics Office figures reveal that Vietnam earned 5.2 billion USD from exporting textile and garment products in the opening two months of 2024, a 15-percent increase compared to the same period of 2023. The figures put textiles and garments in fourth position in terms of revenue-generating sectors.

Business Infographic Record trade surplus since 2009 in first two months Vietnam’s exports stood at 59.34 billion USD in the first two months of this year, while imports totalled 54.62 billion USD. The trade surplus was therefore 4.72 billion USD, the highest since 2009.

Business Infographic State-owned enterprises outperform 2023 business plans State-owned enterprises had basically gone ahead business and production plans in 2023, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business Infographic Four commodities with export value of over 5 billion USD In the first two months of 2024, four commodities of Vietnam posted export value of over 5 billion USD, accounting for over 52% of the country's total export turnover, according to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam.