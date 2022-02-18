Environment Vietnam ready to join negotiations on draft Peru/ Rwanda resolution on plastic waste Vietnam is ready to join negotiations on a draft resolution which aims to pave the way for an international legally binding agreement on marine litter and plastics to be presented by Peru and Rwanda at the second segment of the 5th UN Environment Assembly (UNEA-5.2) in late February.

Environment Hanoi manages to raise tree coverage in urban areas Hanoi's authorities are trying to plant more trees in the city, especially in urban areas, in an effort to improve the environment and reduce air pollution.

Environment Exhibition seeks to raise public awareness on plastic waste reduction An exhibition entitled “Plastic Tale of River” opened in Hanoi on February 15, aiming to raise people’s awareness regarding the use of plastic bags and other single-use plastic products.