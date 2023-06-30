At the event (Photo: VNA)

Binh Phuoc (VNA) – Remains of 83 Vietnamese voluntary soldiers and experts who sacrificed during the war in Cambodia were repatriated via Hoa Lu international border gate in the southern province of Binh Phuoc on June 30.

During the 2022-2023 dry season, team K72 of the provincial Military Command sent 42 officers and soldiers to the Cambodian provinces of Kratie and Kampong Thom to search and unearth remains since February 20.

A memorial and re-burial service for the remains will be held at the provincial martyrs' cemetery on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27).

Over the past two decades, the team has brought home nearly 2,800 sets of remains of Vietnamese voluntary soldiers and experts who laid down their lives in Cambodia./.