Business Shrimp exports to Canada rise steadily Shrimp exports to Canada as of mid-May had reached 54.7 million USD, a 32 percent rise year-on-year, following steady increases since 2016, aside from a slight dip last year, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers.

Business Digiworld to distribute Apple products in Vietnam Digiworld Corporation will start selling Apple products from the end of this month, confirmed Doan Hong Viet, the company’s chairman and general director.

Business Reference exchange rate up 2 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,230 VND per USD on June 25, up 2 VND from the previous day.

Business Quang Binh aims to attract 1.5 billion USD in 10 years The north central coastal province of Quang Binh has set the target of attracting a total of 1.5 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) by 2030, according to the provincial Department of Planning and Investment.