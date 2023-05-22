Business Infographic Economic performance in first four months Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.84% year-on-year in the first four months of this year, primarily due to higher prices for education, housing and construction materials, culture, entertainment and tourism, food, and electricity.

Business Infographic Hanoi tops country in FDI attraction in first four months Hanoi led Vietnam in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first four months of this year, securing more than 1.7 billion USD in capital during the period, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.