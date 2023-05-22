Rice exports surge 54.5% in first four months
Vietnam earned 1.56 billion USD from shipping 2.95 million tonnes of rice abroad in the first four months of this year, increases of 54.5% and 43.6%, respectively, year-on-year.
VNA
