Business Petrol prices continue to rise by nearly 1,000 VND per litre Retail petrol prices continued to rise by nearly 1,000 VND per litre from 3pm on February 21 following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Business Vietnam Business Forum: Businesses offer recommendations on reviving economy post-pandemic Various recommendations have been put forward at the Vietnam Business Forum (VBF) 2022 to revive and sustainably develop the economy in the face of adverse impacts from the COVID-19.

Business Cashew sector predicted to secure good export growth in 2022 The target of 3.8 billion USD in export revenue of cashew nuts for this year set by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) is quite feasible given the forecast on high demand for the product in the time to come, according to experts.

Business Khanh Hoa busy preparing for int’l tourism restoration Tourism businesses and authorities in Khanh Hoa province are swiftly making infrastructure and personnel preparations to welcome international tourists back as Vietnam is set to completely reopen to foreign travellers from March 15.