RoK businesses seek investment opportunities in An Giang
At the working session (Photo: VNA)
An Giang (VNA) – Businesses from the Republic of Korea (RoK) visited the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on February 21 to seek partnership opportunities with local firms.
At a working session with the firms and representatives from the RoK-Vietnam Economic Support Committee, local leaders introduced the potential of the locality, especially in agro-fisheries processing, along with its major products.
Nguyen Thanh Huan, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade said that each year, An Giang produces about 4 million tonnes of rice, more than 500,000 tonnes of aquatic products and over 700,000 tonnes of vegetables, as well as about 180,000 tonnes of fruit, which meet the EU and US markets’ standards.
Huan noted that the trade partnership between An Giang and RoK firms has yet to meet the market demand. He expressed his hope to receive more information from the RoK-Vietnam Economic Support Committee on the RoK market to provide suitable products.
Tran Anh Thu, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said that despite COVID-19, An Giang has created optimal conditions for RoK firms to operate normally.
He said that An Giang hopes to sign a cooperation agreement with RoK’s Marketbridge Group to become a global distribution centre.
An Giang has prepared clean land fund for RoK investors, while prioritising RoK products in its distribution system.
For his part, Marketbridge CEO Shin Jaedong said that he hopes to receive support from local authorities to set up a company in An Giang and open supermarkets in the locality to provide local and RoK products to consumers. The firm can support An Giang in exporting its products to the RoK and other choosy markets in the world.
Chairman of the RoK-Vietnam Economic Support Committee Kwon Jae Haeng said that the committee is willing to assist An Giang in completing necessary procedures for certificates to export products to the RoK.
At the working session, RoK firms also highlighted business sectors that they are interested in in An Giang./.