RoK tops foreign investors in Vietnam in 2019
The Republic of Korea (RoK) is the leading foreign investor in Vietnam in 2019, pouring 7.92 billion USD into the country, accounting for over one fifth of the total flow of foreign direct investment into Vietnam during the year.
At a Korean company in Vietnam (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The Republic of Korea (RoK) is the leading foreign investor in Vietnam in 2019, pouring 7.92 billion USD into the country, accounting for over one fifth of the total flow of foreign direct investment into Vietnam during the year.
A total 38.02 billion USD of foreign direct investment (FDI) was poured into Vietnam this year to December 20, a 10-year high, according to the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA) under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.
The amount, representing a 7.2 percent increase on a yearly basis, included newly registered capital, additional capital to existing projects, and share purchase by foreign investors.
Hong Kong (China) came close behind the RoK with 7.87 billion USD, ranking second among 125 countries and territories investing in Vietnam. The amount included 3.85 billion USD spent on shares of the Vietnam Beverage Ltd Co in Hanoi.
Third was Singapore with 4.5 billion USD, followed by Japan and China. It is noteworthy that investment from China showed a rising trend, with a 1.65-times increase.
Hanoi absorbed the largest share of the FDI flow with 8.45 billion USD or 22.2 percent of the total figure. It was followed by Ho Chi Minh City with 8.3 billion USD.
The disbursement of FDI capital also reached a record of 20.38 billion USD.