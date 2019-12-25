Business Vietnam seeks to develop modern livestock industry Policies on planning, science-technology, finance, commerce and training human resources, have contributed to turning the country’s livestock industry into a strong commodity production sector.

Business FDI inflow makes new 10-year record in 2019 Total inflows of foreign direct investment (FDI) into Vietnam amounted to 38.02 billion USD this year to December 20, a 10-year high, according to the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA) under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business Vietnamese beauty market boasts excellent growth potential The personal care sector has enjoyed strong growth of 7 percent a year on average, higher than the fast moving consumers goods (FMCG) market, thanks to the skincare and make-up segment, according to a study by global data and consulting company Kantar Worldpanel.

Business Vietnam – crucial market of LIXIL in Asia Pacific Vietnam is one of the most important markets of LIXIL in Asia Pacific because of growing middle class in the nation, said Masahiko Hiramoto – General Director of LIXIL Vietnam.