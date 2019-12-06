The 12 exhibitors are made up of both established and emerging artists, selected by the exhibition's curators Chung Joon-Mo and Trinh Tuan.

The exhibition organisers want to give the public a view of the approach, features and differences in the monochrome-style works of Vietnamese and Korean artists.

Paintings by Korean artists are not monochrome only but made in a minimalist style with one colour or two colours.

The exhibition is held by the Korean Cultural Centre with support from the Korea Culture and Information Service, the RoK Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the RoK Embassy in Vietnam.

The exhibition runs until December 14 at 66 Nguyen Thai Hoc street./.

VNA