World RoK, Brunei agree to foster ties in ICT, smart city projects The leaders of Republic of Korea (RoK) and Brunei agreed on November 24 to ramp up partnerships between the two sides on smart cities and other ICT-related programmes in a joint response to the fourth industrial revolution.

World Indonesia lowers 2019 credit growth target The Indonesian Financial Services Authority (FSA) has revised the credit growth in 2019 down to the range 8-10 percent from the range of 12-14 percent it forecast in the middle of the year.

World Indonesia hopes to solve trade deficit problem in 2022 Indonesian President Joko Widodo has expressed his optimism that the country’s current account deficit and trade balance could be addressed within three years.

World Thailand optimistic about RCEP’s benefits after India’s withdrawal Despite the setbacks, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) deal has the potential to dramatically improve economic prospects among its members, said Auramon Supthaweethum, Director-General of the Trade Negotiations Department under the Thai Ministry of Commerce.