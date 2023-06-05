Role models in patriotic emulation honoured
The Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) held a ceremony in Hanoi on June 4 to honour the role models in patriotic emulation movements, an activity in celebration of 75 years since then President Ho Chi Minh issued an appeal for patriotic emulation (June 11, 1948).
President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Do Van Chien (third from left) and VGCL President Nguyen Dinh Khang (centre) present certificates honouring the outstanding collectives at the event on June 4. (Photo: VNA)
The event, titled “Glory to Vietnam”, was the 18th held so far. It also celebrated all-level trade union congresses and the coming 13th Vietnam Trade Union Congress.
VGCL President Nguyen Dinh Khang said the programme, first held on the International Labour Day (May 1) in 2004, aims to honour the collectives and individuals with remarkable achievements in patriotic emulation movements or national construction and safeguarding.
In the previous 17 editions, 258 collectives and individuals from various fields were commended, thereby helping promote patriotic emulation movements to contribute to national development.
VGCL President Nguyen Dinh Khang speaks at the "Glory to Vietnam" programme on June 4. (Photo: VNA)This year, five collectives and 11 individuals who are typical examples of the aspirations to move forwards, the determination to maximise internal strength to surmount challenges, and the sources of inspiration for the community were selected, he said, expressing his hope that all the collectives and individuals honoured so far will continue upholding their role as exemplars of patriotic emulation movements.
In his remarks, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Do Van Chien applauded the VGCL’s organisation of the “Glory to Vietnam” programme to commend the outstanding in patriotic emulation movements.
The 16 honourees are simple persons but they have made huge dedications to the community and won respect from the public, he noted, describing them as a major source of pride and inspiration for others to follow.
As the country is facing numerous difficulties and challenges, stronger determination, drastic actions, and more extensive emulation campaigns are needed to fulfill the targets and tasks set for 2023, the official added./.