Business Vietnam's rice exports to Senegal remain low compared to demand Despite being one of the primary supply sources for Senegal – a country with one of the highest per capita rice consumption rates in West Africa, Vietnam's rice exports to this nation remain modest.

Business Efforts exerted to protect consumers’ rights on cyberspace Amid the booming e-commerce activities, the protection of personal information of consumers is a crucial issue, requiring efforts from all parties to address.

Business Commercial operation of HCM City's first metro line delayed until Q4 The Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien metro line – the first of its kind in Ho Chi Minh City is expected to start commercial operation in the fourth quarter of this year instead of July as planned previously, according to the metro line project investor - the Ho Chi Minh City’s Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR).

Business List of high-quality Vietnamese product businesses announced The Business Association of High-Quality Vietnamese Products on March 14 held a ceremony in HCM City to announce and award certificates to 529 high-quality Vietnamese businesses in 2024.