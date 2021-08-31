Rubber exports enjoy growth during January-July
A worker is harvesting rubber latex (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam exported nearly 919,000 tonnes of rubber, earning 1.54 billion USD in the first seven months of 2021 with the price of 1,677 USD per tonne, up 34.2 percent, 74.5 percent and 30 percent respectively, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.
In July alone, rubber exports enjoyed increases of 25.3 percent in volume and 22.8 percent in turnover, but experienced a decrease of 2 percent in price compared to the previous month. Compared to those in July 2020, the export of Vietnamese rubber saw growth in all three aspects, with 1 percent, 38 percent ad 35.7 percent, respectively.
China is Vietnam’s biggest rubber importer, with over 643,000 tonnes worth 1.04 billion USD, equivalent to 70 percent of the total volume and 67.4 percent of the total turnover. The figures represented year-on-year rises of 26.4 percent in volume and 62.7 percent in value.
It is followed by the EU with nearly 50,000 tonnes and 89.8 million USD, and India with over 47,000 tonnes and 85.5 million USD./.