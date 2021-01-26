World Indonesian central bank: signs of inflation pressure may be seen in Q4 Indonesia’s central bank said signs of inflation accelerating might be seen in the fourth quarter but the bank would not immediately raise interest rates in response, Governor Perry Warjiyo said on January 25.

World Myanmar earns over 2 bln USD from industrial exports Myanmar earned over 2.02 billion USD from the export of finished industrial goods over the first three months of the present fiscal year (FY) 2020-2021 which started in October.

World Thailand to start COVID-19 vaccination next month Thailand on January 25 announced it will begin the national COVID-19 vaccination programme in February by administering 50,000 doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine to high-risk groups.

World 13th National Party Congress makes foreign headlines The 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, taking place from January 25 to February 2, has been highlighted by international media.