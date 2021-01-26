Russia lifts travel ban for Finland, Vietnam, India and Qatar
Russia will lift a travel ban for Finland, Vietnam, India and Qatar, with flights to these countries set to resume on January 27, according to the Russian Government.
Russians wear mask to prevent COVID-19 in Moscow (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)Moscow (VNA) - Russia will lift a travel ban for Finland, Vietnam, India and Qatar, with flights to these countries set to resume on January 27, according to the Russian Government.
"For citizens of four more countries - Finland, Vietnam, India and Qatar - the restrictions on entering Russia, which were introduced over the coronavirus spread, will be lifted," the Russian News Agency TASS cited a statement from the Russian cabinet’s press service as reporting.
The citizens of these nations and those who have a residence permit there will be allowed to fly to Russia. "In their turn, Russians will be also able to fly to any of these countries," the statement said.
On January 16, the Russian anti-coronavirus crisis center announced a decision to resume international flights with the above mentioned states on a mutual basis.
Flights will be carried out to Vietnam (Moscow-Hanoi), India (Moscow - New Delhi), Finland (Moscow-Helsinki and St. Petersburg-Helsinki) twice a week and to Qatar (Moscow-Doha) three times a week.
Russia initially introduced the travel restrictions in March last year to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic./.