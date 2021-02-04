Society OVs in New York celebrate Lunar New Year More than 100 overseas Vietnamese and international friends enjoyed a warm celebration of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival held online on February 3 by the Vietnamese permanent delegation to the United Nations (UN) in New York.

Society Project on road camera installation approved The Prime Minister on February 3 signed Decision No.165/QD-TTg approving a project on investing in road camera installation to serve security and order and handle administrative violations.

Society Green Tet trade fair Most of us are aware of the damage caused by single-use plastic bags and boxes, but changing shopping habits is not easy. Let’s go to a market where there are no signs at all of plastic bags. Every single item for sale here is environmentally-friendly and reusable.