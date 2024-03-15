Russian wins Binh Duong int’l women cycling tournament
Russian cyclist Natalia Frolova claimed the yellow jersey at the Binh Duong International Women’s Cycling Tournament – Biwase Cup 2024, which concluded in the southern province of Binh Duong on March 15.
Natalia, who played for Biwase Binh Duong, won the race with a time of 29:2.19. Besides, she got the red polka dot jersey for Queen of the Mountains.
Her compatriot, Gulnaz Khatuntseva of Ion-Gold Binh Duong came second and Yurina Kinoshita of Japan came third as they finished the race after 29:9.28 and 29:9.52, respectively.
The annual tournament drew the participation of 80 female cyclists in nine domestic and seven foreign teams, including two teams from Japan, and one each from the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, and Australia.
The competition was co-organised by the Vietnam Cycling and Sport Motors Federation and the Binh Duong Water Supply Sewerage-Environment Co., Ltd., (Biwase).
With a total length of over 800 km, female cyclists competed in nine stages and conquer sloping passes such as Bao Loc and Prenn in Lam Dong province, Cu Hin in Khanh Hoa province, and Vinh Hy in Ninh Thuan province./.