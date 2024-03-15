Culture - Sports Kon Tum open paragliding tournament attracts crowds of competitors Some 130 Vietnamese and foreign pilots will compete in the Kon Tum Open Paragliding Tournament in Sa Thay district of the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum on March 22- 24.

Culture - Sports First int’l jazz festival to bring music feast to audience in Nha Trang An international jazz festival will be held in Nha Trang, the south central province of Khanh Hoa, for the first time from April 27 to May 1, expected to be a music feast for music lovers while promoting the Vietnamese land and culture as well as introducing modern European music to Vietnamese audiences.

Culture - Sports Archeological excavation starts on part of My Son World Cultural Heritage Site Archeological exploration and excavation on the eastern part of tower K in the My Son Sanctuary - a UNESCO-recognised World Cultural Heritage Site in the central province of Quang Nam, started on March 15 by the Institute of Archaeology in coordination with the Management Board of the site.

Videos Da Lat Festival brings classical music beyond auditorium For the first time in Vietnam, classical music has been taken out of theatres and auditoriums to make it easier for the public to access at a classical music festival held in Da Lat city, a UNESCO-recognised Creative City of Music, in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong.