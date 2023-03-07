World’s largest bronze prayer wheel stupa Drigung Kagyu Rinchen Khorchen Khorwe Go Gek (Photo: nld.com.vn)

Lam Dong (VNA) – The Samten Hills Dalat spiritual and cultural tourist site was inaugurated in Tu Tra commune, Don Duong district, the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, on March 7.



The same day, the Vietnam Federation of UNESCO Associations (VFUA) presented the certificate of spiritual and cultural space for the Vajrayana Buddhist Space at the venue which is also home to the world’s largest bronze prayer wheel stupa Drigung Kagyu Rinchen Khorchen Khorwe Go Gek that set the Guinness Word Record in late 2022.



Weighing 200 tonnes, the stupa is inlaid with 24k gold outside, over 37m in height and has a diameter of 16.53m.



The tourist attraction was built on high hills in Kambute village, Tu Tra commune, inspired by architectural works created by artists from Nepal where Buddha Shakyamuni was born.



Speaking at the event, VFUA Vice President and Secretary General Tran Van Manh said the granting of the certificate is meant to introduce architectural and spiritual values of the Vajrayana Buddhist space, as well as encourage the preservation, protection and promotion of valuable cultural heritages for future generations./.