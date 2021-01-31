Taking sample for SARS-CoV-2 testing (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Scientists from the National Institute of Hygiene And Epidemiology have found a new variant of SARS-CoV-2 virus on a COVID-19 patient entering Vietnam from South Africa, who has been quarantined right upon arrival and receiving treatment at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases.



According to experts, the new variant, recorded in South Africa, has a higher speed of spreading than those discovered from the first outbreak of the pandemic.



So far, Vietnam has seen two SARS-CoV-2 variants originating from the UK and South Africa.



Experts advise people to continue strictly applying preventive measures against the virus, including wearing masks and making health declarations./.