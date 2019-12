Culture - Sports Bac Giang strengthens actions to safeguard Ca tru art Authorities and people of the northern province of Bac Giang have made great efforts to preserve and carry forwards the values of the art of Ca tru (ceremonial singing), aiming to removing the art from UNESCO’s List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding.

Culture - Sports Young Vietnamese swimmer ready to conquer new challenges Young Vietnamese swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang is diving headfirst into new challenges and bringing home gold from the ongoing Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in the Philippines.