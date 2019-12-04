SEA Games 30: Swimmer Hoang sets new record in 400-m freestyle
Vietnamese swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang snatched the gold medal in the men’s 400-m freestyle event at the ongoing 30th SEA Games in the Philippines on December 4, clocking 49.08 seconds and setting a new record for the Games.
Swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang snatches the gold medal in the men’s 400-m freestyle event at the 30th SEA Games on December 4 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang snatched the gold medal in the men’s 400-m freestyle event at the ongoing 30th SEA Games in the Philippines on December 4, clocking 49.08 seconds and setting a new record for the Games.
In the first 200 metres, Hoang led the race, with Malaysian rival Sim following only inches behind. Before the last 100 metres, the difference was only 0.39 second, but the swimmer from the central province of Quang Binh kept struggling and finished first.
The Vietnamese delegation is now holding the second position in the tally with 24 gold, 29 silver and 29 bronze medals. It has set a target of 70 gold medals at the Games./.