Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Vietnamese finswimmers eye 6-8 gold medals Vietnam’s finswimming team is striving for 6-8 gold medals out of the 13 sets of medals in the discipline at the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), topping the rank in this sport.

Culture - Sports Quang Ninh ready for SEA Games 31 The northern coastal province of Quang Ninh is now ready for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) as all preparations for hosting seven sports have been completed, according to Nguyen Thanh Tung, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture and Sports.

Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: HCM City football fans facilitated to cheer along pedestrian street Five giant LED displays have been installed along Nguyen Hue pedestrian street in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 1 so that local fans can watch and cheer for the national football squad along their journey at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).

Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Fire ceremony to take place this afternoon The fire ceremony for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) will start at 5pm of May 6 at Ho Chi Minh Museum in Hanoi, according to the Organising Committee.