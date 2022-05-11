The Lao squad before the match against U23 Singapore (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – After losing 1-4 to Cambodia in the second match at the 31st Southeast Asia Games (SEA Games 31) on May 9, the U23 football team of Laos plans to change their tactics and promote the teamwork spirit before the match against tough rivals Malaysia on May 11.



The Lao squad has hoped to gain enough points to reach the semi-finals and even the final, but so far they only got a 2-2 draw in a game with U23 Singapore and one loss.



If Laos lose to Malaysia, they will not qualify, even though the team still has the last chance in the match against U23 Thailand on May 16, which will certainly not be an easy game for the Lao players.



Coach Michael Weiss of the Lao squad still regrets when the team could not secure a victory over U23 Singapore in the first match.



After the intense match, the Lao players are still not fully recovered, he said.



Regarding the defeat to U23 Cambodia, the German coach said that U23 Laos made a lot of mistakes, which led to goals conceded in the first half.



In the second half, the Lao squad created some good chances but they couldn’t turn them into goals, he added.



However, the coach still believes that U23 Laos still has a chance to reach the semifinals./.