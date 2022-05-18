SEA Games 31: men's, women's doubles bowling titles go to Indonesia, Singapore
Indonesian pair Ryan Leonard Lalisang - Hardy Rachmadian won the gold medal in the men's doubles bowling category with 2,642 points on May 17, the second day of bowling competition in men's and women's doubles events.
Indonesian bowling athletes (Photo: VNA)
The silver and bronze medals went to two pairs of athletes from Singapore.
In the women's doubles category, the pair Cherie Tan Shi Hua - New Hui Fen from Singapore snatched the gold with 2,309 points. The Malaysian and Indonesian bowling teams received silver and bronze medals, respectively.
May 18 will see competitions in 4-men’s teams and 4-women’s teams./.