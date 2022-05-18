Chantha Vorng and Vong Sin of Cambodia compete at the final of mixed doubles. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Chantha Vorng and Vong Sin have won first gold medal for Cambodia in pétanque at the ongoing SEA Games 31 in Vietnam.

They defeated Thach Pha Nara and Nguyen Van Quang of the host in the mixed doubles on May 17.

Head of the Cambodian pétanque team Simnang Kim spoke highly of the Vietnamese athletes as well as preparations of the host country for the sport underway at the Hanoi National Sports Training Centre.

Ly Ngoc Tai, Nguyen Thi Thuy Kieu and Nguyen Thi Thi clinched a bronze for Vietnam in the mixed triples after losing 6-13 to the Thai team, the eventual gold medallists.

Vietnam bagged a silver and bronze in pétanque on May 17, bringing the total to one gold, two silvers and three bronzes after five days of competition.

Pétanque competitions will continue on May 18.

SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, is being held in Hanoi and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities until May 23.

It features 40 sports with 523 events, attracting around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.