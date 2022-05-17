SEA Games 31: wrestling brings six gold medals for Vietnam on first competition day
Vietnam's wrestling team secured six gold medals on the first day of competition at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) at Gia Lam Gymnasium in Hanoi on May 17.
Wrestler Bui Tien Hai (red) defeats his Lao opponent Khamlar Salavong to win gold in the men's 60kg (Photo: VNA)
Wrestler Bui Tien Hai defeated his Lao opponent Khamlar Salavong to win gold in the men’s 60kg, while Bui Manh Hung brought home the second gold medal after defeating the Filipino opponent after two rounds in the men’s 67kg.
Nguyen Ba Son knocked out his rival from Indonesia Andika Sulaeman in the men’s 77kg category, while Nghiem Dinh Hieu defeated Thai opponent Chinathurat in the men’s 87kg, winning two more gold medals.
Closing the first day of competition, Nguyen Minh Hieu and Ha Van Hieu bagged more gold medals in the men’s 97kg and 130kg, respectively.
Head coach of the Vietnamese wrestling team Nguyen Van Chuc said that these results are worthy for the team's efforts.
The women’s 50kg, 53kg, 57kg, 62kg, 68kg and 76kg competitions will take place at Gia Lam Gymnasium on May 18./.