Business Billions of shares pending for HoSE listing The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) is preparing to receive billions of shares after companies delayed listing plans due to poor trading conditions.

Business Mobile phones, electronic products - largest foreign currency earners Mobile phones and components, computers, electronic products and spare parts are the two largest foreign currency earners of the country, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

Business Vietnam to import pork to serve domestic demand The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) have proposed the Government import pork based on the directions of Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue.

Business Vietnam’s sustainable businesses in 2019 honoured The Vietnam Business Council for Sustainable Development (VBCSD) under the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) held a ceremony on November 26 to honour 20 sustainable enterprises in Vietnam.